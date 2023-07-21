It’s Friday afternoon in New York City where a taxi driver was unknowingly lugging around a dead man's ashes in his vehicle for two days.
The deceased man’s cremains were accidentally left in a yellow cab on Saturday and driven all around the city before they were returned to his family on Monday after they contacted the Taxi and Limousine Commission. Everyone deserves one last adventure in the city!
Here’s what else is happening:
- An artificial pond in Morningside Park that’s been overrun with algae for years will be studied by Columbia University researchers hoping to get a better understanding of how algae spreads.
- You’ll soon be able to pay with your palm at Whole Foods stores, Amazon announced on Thursday, as the company is moving to install palm recognition software at checkout.
- I just learned about people who are obsessed with deodorant. One woman says her collection covers two shelves, and she will lug around 17 of them when she’s away from home.
- AMC is ending a pilot program that charges more for theater seats with better views after competitors failed to get on board.
- A woman’s terrifying visit to Yellowstone National Park, during which she was gored by a bison, ended up turning out alright after she got engaged in the hospital where she was recovering from the incident.
- Cannabis may be legal in New York and New Jersey, but that’s not stopping a robust black market from continuing to thrive, even more so now with the legalization efforts.
- The pandemic gave way to the rise of telehealth and opened doors to messaging doctors for quick exchanges, but those seemingly quick questions are adding to the workloads of health care providers and a discourse over whether (and how) to bill for them.
- And finally, an update on the badass otter: