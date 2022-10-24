Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where dogs probably don't like wearing those Halloween costumes. Here's what else is happening:
- "My guys and girls that were on the street, the ones that you’re substantiating complaints against, including myself — we’re the ones that you want to come to your door if, God forbid, you should ever need the police": NYPD Lt. Eric Dym, who recently retired as the police department's most-complained-about officer, gave a four-hour podcast interview defending his aggressive conduct as an anti-crime unit cop.
- Though NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks has come out in favor of "merit" screenings at middle schools, some district superintendents are choosing to keep using a lottery system instead of screenings in order to desegregate their schools.
- A 56-year-old Staten Island man has been charged with concealment of a human corpse after police found the dead body of a 26-year-old woman inside a big bin in the man's driveway. (The NYPD hasn't said if the man and young woman had any connection.)
- Congrats to Kei Komuro, the Fordham Law grad and famed "commoner" who married the now-former princess of Japan, for finally passing the New York bar exam on his third try.
- Whether or not outdoor dining structures are actually the cause of major rat problems in New York City (sidewalk trash bags definitely help), the image for this week's New York magazine cover story is adorable.
- Salman Rusdhie's literary agent said the author remains blind in one eye and without functioning in one hand after being stabbed at an event two months ago.
- Leslie Jordan, the Will & Grace star-turned-sweetest man on Instagram, died in a car crash in Hollywood this morning. He was 67.
- People are boycotting the South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette after a young woman working the graveyard shift alone in one of the bakery's factories was crushed to death by a mixing machine.
- Tom Brady and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are texting.
- Lego fans are pissed that the company is going to start putting its mini figures in cardboard boxes instead of little plastic "mystery" bags, which real heads like to feel and guess what the toy is.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, the most advanced cats can lick and scratch at the same time: