Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where you should probably ignore the posters telling you to take kratom before working out. Here's what else is happening:
- NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said Tuesday that businesses should require customers to briefly remove their masks "as a condition of entry" because too many people are allegedly using masks as a way to get away with robbery.
- Long Island police said thieves drove out of a Ferarri service center in Nassau County last weekend with four stolen cars.
- The union representing New York City EMTs said Mayor Eric Adams' proposed minimum wage increase for city workers from $15 to $18 won't help EMTs, who currently make $18.94 to start.
- A JetBlue plane landing at Boston's Logan Airport last night nearly crashed into a private jet that began to take off without FAA clearance.
- As more and more Americans try retrofitting their homes to accommodate electric HVAC systems and electric car chargers, they're running into an issue: The U.S. has a shortage of electricians.
- Now 20 years and $100 billion later, George W. Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief — an ongoing effort to combat HIV/AIDS in lower-resourced countries — has "been incredibly, wildly successful beyond anyone's expectations," according to the the Kaiser Family Foundation.
- Former New York Rangers captain Jaromir Jagr is still playing pro hockey at age 51 for his hometown team (which he owns) in a postindustrial Czech town.
- Happy 100th birthday to the Hollywood sign.
- In some ways, our culture has gotten really boring over the past three years.
- At the same time, we keep inventing new types of cleavage.
- Here's Ben Affleck struggling to pull out of a parking spot.
