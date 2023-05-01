Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where there's another Chinatown in Hell's Kitchen. Here's what else is happening:
- A new analysis of NYPD data by THE CITY found the police department is still sending a higher-than-average concentration of rookie officers into neighborhoods with the highest crime rates.
- The latest iteration of the budget agreement between Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers no longer includes a measure allowing New York City to set its own speed limits.
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, a new flood-resistant public hospital built on the site of the old Sandy-destroyed Coney Island Hospital, has officially opened to patients.
- Troy Patterson, an NYPD officer who was shot on the job in 1990 at the age of 27 and spent more than three decades in a coma, died on Saturday.
- The Knicks-Heat rivalry, which saw four years of brutal playoff matchups beginning in 1998, is sort of back.
- "Saudi has a founder": Silicon Valley appears to have moved past its concerns about the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and is now all in on working with Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
- Authorities in Norway have installed a bronze statue of Freya the walrus at the Oslo marina to honor the celebrated marine animal, who became a superstar in 2022 before ultimately getting euthanized because people kept getting too close.
- Brittney Griner might show up at the Met Gala.
- Three new love languages just dropped.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, R.I.P. Freya: