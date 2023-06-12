It's a cloudy Monday afternoon in New York City, where a Harlem man exposed a black market temp license plate service he used to deliver for.
Here’s what else is happening:
- A tourist boat at an underground Erie Canal attraction capsized with 36 people on board.
- Eater published a new list of favorite NYC diners.
- In a move Mayor Eric Adams calls a win for the city, a film studio is coming to Pier 94 with perks that are drawing criticism like cheap rent and structural maintenance.
- Thousands of Reddit communities have gone dark in protest of controversial fees the site is imposing on third-party developers.
- The NYPD issued 10,000 open container tickets in the last year, which is more than the previous four years combined.
- A popular Queens bowling alley that once held the title of the best in NYC will be demolished to make space for mixed-affordability housing.
- AI-powered robots have taken up a new skill: eyelash extensions. They may be cheaper than going to a human but their safety is still being questioned.
- Free Willy is turning 30-years-old next month and if you’ve ever wondered how they pulled off that iconic whale majestically jumping out of the water scene the answer is a rocket launcher.
- The accuracy of a new film about a Frito-Lay employee who rose from janitor to executive after he claimed he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is being disputed.
- And finally, even dogs love Cheetos, but maybe not the Flamin' Hot variety: