Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the Adams administration is scrapping its color-coded COVID alert system. Here's what else is happening:
- Sandra Lindsay, the New York City nurse who became the first American to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose back in December 2020, is being awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom (alongside Simone Biles, the late John McCain, and others).
- The NYPD said members of a U.K.-based environmental group called The Tyre Extinguishers deflated the tires of 40 SUVs on the Upper East Side and left fliers in the windshields that said "your gas guzzler kills."
- A founding member of Pussy Riot is in New York and pivoting to feminist NFTs.
- Rapper Danny Brown said he was sexually assaulted by Ninja of the South African group Die Antwoord.
- California-based researchers working in China recently discovered that pandas have six fingers. (They have an extra little thumb.)
- After the pandemic devastated their field, professional stilt walkers — like the ones who dress up like Uncle Sam for Independence Day parades — are back in business.
- I don't speak British but it appears from this article that they have some kind of tradition over there, designed by the late Prince Philip, whereby teenagers have to go hiking in the woods and do little tasks to earn medals.
- Congratulations to Kate Moss on being named the new creative director (?) of Diet Coke.
- There's a new Minions movie out, which means grocery store shelves are now full of food products shaped like Minions.
