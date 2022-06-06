Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where these jamps could be yours! Here's what else is happening:

  • Rep. Chris Jacobs, a Buffalo-area Republican who came out in support of an assault weapons ban after a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store, faced immediate and intense backlash from party leaders and Donald Trump Jr. and has now announced that he won't run for reelection.
  • Mayor Eric Adams said he called 911 and then rushed to the scene himself after a relative called him from a Hell's Kitchen ferry terminal yesterday claiming she saw men in hoodies talking about "shooting." The cops never saw these suspects — even after the mayor apparently held up incoming and outgoing boats — but Adams still commended his relative for "saying something."
  • An MTA worker is suing the transit agency for discrimination because he got demoted and has to attend drug counseling for his use of legal medical cannabis.
  • LaGuardia's renovated terminals are very nice, but that doesn't help the fact that getting to the airport is a nightmare.
  • "It was overfilled to the brim." Behold this review of a port-a-potty in Prospect Park.
  • Writer and comedian Julio Torres has a sick office in Greenpoint.
  • Speaking of the office, it's fine to show up in shorts.
  • Arriving to things on time is cool now.
  • Here are some messy pics of the Platinum Jubilee.
  • And finally, taunt at your own risk: