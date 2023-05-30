Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Manhattanhenge is about to pop. Here's what else is happening:
- Amtrak has a $2 billion fleet of new, very fast Acela trains from France that can't start running yet because it's unclear whether they can operate properly on the Northeast Corridor's 100-year-old freight trains.
- Joanne Wilson, a successful tech investor and founder of the fully legal Gotham Cannabis Dispensary (she partnered with a nonprofit that "works to benefit the formerly incarcerated"), is furious that unlicensed weed shops are out here doing business.
- The nonprofit Ballin' 4 Peace, which seeks to bring together community members and the police, is holding its seventh annual celebrity basketball game in the Bronx this weekend.
- Ralph Yarl, the Black Kansas City teen who was shot in the head by an 84-year-old white man after ringing the wrong doorbell, walked in a brain injury awareness event yesterday.
- R.I.P. David Brandt, the Ohio farmer known as the face of the "honest work" meme who was also a Purple Heart recipient and a pioneer in the sustainable farming movement.
- "Nassau County has the highest concentration of people searching for Salt Life in the United States," so expect to see a lot of Salt Lifers this summer.
- It's considered déclassé among very rich people to not have more bathrooms than bedrooms in your home.
- Apparently in the new Zelda game, you can just ... cook a hearty meal?
