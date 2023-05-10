Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Topo Chico discourse continues. Here's what else is happening:
- Streetsblog reports that the MTA has announced that for the first five years of congestion pricing, drivers who make under $50,000 a year or receive SNAP benefits will get a 25% discount per trip in the congestion zone after their first 10 trips per calendar month. (One analysis found that the population of "working poor" New Yorkers who drive to work includes 5,000 people.)
- Rep. Jerry Nadler, who's 75, told Scott Stringer that he's running for Congress again next year, the implication being that the former city comptroller should hold off on running for the seat.
- Vice President Kamala Harris will give the commencement address at West Point's graduation later this month, becoming the first woman to do so.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News yesterday that he and then-President Donald Trump "could have done a better job" [you guessed it] "controlling spending under our administration."
- "The vibes are right" at Mary's Bar, a queer Irish pub in Greenpoint.
- This Wall Street Journal article about Miami's soured love affair with cryptocurrency does not fail to mention that the city's mayor is still getting his paychecks in Bitcoin.
- People are smuggling Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel to meet the country's rabid, TikTok-driven demand for Fruit Roll-Up ice cream sandwiches.
- Swedish artist Loreen, whose song "Tattoo" ("all I care about is you-oo-oo/ you're stuck on me like a tattoo-oo-oo") is the favorite to win Eurovision 2023, has advanced to the tournament's grand final.
- Meteorologists say it's going to be a really hot summer in the Northeast U.S. and Europe.
