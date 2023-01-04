Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where teens are smoking weed at school. Here's what else is happening:
- Family and friends are commemorating Duane Patterson, the 61-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and Chelsea bouncer who died after being punched by a still-at-large suspect outside Billy Mark's West bar on Christmas Eve.
- This New York Times piece on Rep. Elise Stefanik's transition from a centrist Sheryl Sandberg protégé to an "ultra-MAGA" conservative is loaded with interesting details, including a report (which Stefanik denies) that in 2019, she asked a former Harvard classmate working on Pete Buttigieg's campaign if there'd be a spot for her in the cabinet if Buttigieg won.
- Lucius Riccio, an NYU business school professor who served as the Department of Transportation commissioner under Mayor Dinkins, said Uber and Lyft should not be exempt from congestion pricing tolls — and blamed pro-congestion pricing lawmakers for not doing enough to stop the ride-sharing companies from clogging up the city in the first place.
- Stomp is ending its nearly-30-year run this weekend.
- It's also distressingly warm in much of Europe right now.
- A new omicron coronavirus subvariant called XBB.1.5 has emerged in England. (The WHO said there's no evidence that this is more harmful than other omicron variants.)
- The FDA made a rule change allowing abortion pills to be sold at major retail pharmacies (in states where it's legal).
- The bipartisan Economic Innovation Group released a new analysis claiming that in the end, the rush of people moving to the Sun Belt for Zoom-based jobs will eventually make housing cheaper everywhere.
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson will probably be the next James Bond.
- The big trend going into 2023 is having a thong sticking out above your pants.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, We! Want! Cold!: