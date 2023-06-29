It’s Thursday afternoon in New York City, and I hate to admit this, but my favorite hot dog in the NYC area is actually in New Jersey.

I can always get down with a Papaya Dog hot dog, but Hiram’s in Fort Lee goes rogue and deep fries their hot dog like a true American would. Both places made this list of the best hot dogs in our area ahead of Nathan’s hot dog eating contest on July 4.

Here’s what else is happening: