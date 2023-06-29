It’s Thursday afternoon in New York City, and I hate to admit this, but my favorite hot dog in the NYC area is actually in New Jersey.
I can always get down with a Papaya Dog hot dog, but Hiram’s in Fort Lee goes rogue and deep fries their hot dog like a true American would. Both places made this list of the best hot dogs in our area ahead of Nathan’s hot dog eating contest on July 4.
Here’s what else is happening:
- In other food news, a shortage of Sriracha sauce has bottles are selling for more than $120 on the black market (Amazon).
- New York came in second place on the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy’s electrification scorecard for the state’s policies that encourage electric vehicle adoption. Of the nearly 2 million registered vehicles in New York, 2% are electric.
- An educator’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired performance at a Staten Island school’s talent show is getting harsh reviews for being “inappropriate.” The Department of Education is now investigating the situation.
- President Joe Biden is in NYC today for two campaign fundraiser events.
- A fire broke out this morning at the Tiffany & Co. building in Midtown, which just reopened in April after renovations. Firefighters were able to control the blaze shortly after. Two people suffered minor injuries.
- A conspiracy about a sixth episode of HBO's “The Idol” has been circulating among both fans and haters of the show, who say the network cut the series short because of how bad the series is.
- Mayor Eric Adams demanded respect from a constituent at a town hall meeting Wednesday who was upset over the city’s recent decision to raise rents for tenants of rent-stabilized units. He went on to refer to the woman as a “plantation owner.”
- And finally, a sudden realization: