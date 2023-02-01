Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Staten Island Chuck is probably getting those pre-show jitters. Here's what else is happening:
- "While George Santos seems to be nowhere, Robert Zimmerman seems to be everywhere": The Washington Post caught up with Robert Zimmerman, the Long Island Democrat who lost to George Santos but is now pressing the flesh all over the North Shore while hoping to get Santos out of that congressional seat.
- Real estate agents say the number of houses in Brooklyn that sold for over $10 million jumped 333% in 2022, with many rich buyers completely overlooking Manhattan and going right to Brooklyn as their first choice.
- The New York Liberty just signed WNBA superstars Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, giving the team a strong chance at bringing New York City its first professional basketball championship since 1973.
- The Cut hung out with Bronx rapper Ice Spice at her new place in Jersey.
- The seniors at this Greenpoint pickleball court look like they're having a great time.
- Nikki Haley is planning to launch her run for the Republican presidential nomination later this month.
- Australian scientists tracking the endangered northern quolls now believe the male marsupials are too amped about trying to have sex as much as possible, and it's causing them to lose sleep and possibly die early deaths.
- HBO is making a comedic documentary series about Jerrod Carmichael's life.
- Over on TikTok, everyone's trying to catch a case of lucky girl syndrome.
- And finally, we found one monkey: