Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Tony Awards broadcast will proceed despite the writers' strike. Here's what else is happening:
- After the owner of 161 Maiden Ln. shut down construction on the 58-story Lower Manhattan luxury tower because it leans slightly to the right, the FDNY discovered that the building doesn't have a functional system for distributing water in the event of a fire.
- Sarah Hughes, a former U.S. Olympic figure skater who won a gold medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City games, has filed paperwork to run for Congress as a Democratic in the 4th Congressional District on Long Island.
- There's a growing TikTok-driven trend among women to keep "subway shirts" (oversized T-shirts) handy in the summer for covering up and avoiding creepy looks on the train.
- "Little Liberty," the 30-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty that's been parked at the Brooklyn Museum for the past 17 years, is being carted away to St. Louis.
- A former employee of Rudy Giuiliani is suing her ex-boss for $10 million, accusing him of rape and sexual abuse.
- The runaway goat that's been terrorizing a New Jersey town and peeping into people's windows has been safely returned to his farm.
- The CIA posted a slick two-minute trailer on Telegram to recruit disaffected Russians with government jobs and other sensitive positions to spy for the U.S.
- Pack a lunch, we're headed to the perk-cession.
