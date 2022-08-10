Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where we all aspire to be Puddle Kid. Here's what else is happening:
- "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question.": Donald Trump said he refused to answer any questions in his deposition this morning in relation to the New York attorney general's civil investigation into Trump Organization fraud.
- A Megabus headed from New York City to Philadelphia flipped over on the New Jersey Turnpike last night after colliding with an F-150, killing at least two people and injuring more than a dozen others.
- An upstate man was arrested for hand-drawing a replica New York State inspection sticker and putting it on his windshield.
- I would also read an oral history of what went into this Mondaire Jones/Pete Davidson/pro-Supreme Court expansion tweet.
- Angela Yee is leaving the Breakfast Club to host her own syndicated midday iHeartRadio show.
- The landmarked, Mies van der Rohe-designed Seagram Building in Midtown is no longer desirable enough to tenants as is, so the landlord has installed a D.Z. The Discovery Zone-esque "playground" in the basement, complete with a rock climbing wall and a pickleball court.
- Inflation appears to be easing, and stuff may soon become more affordable.
- Venice's population is expected to officially drop below 50,000 this week, and residents are worried that any semblance of a local culture will soon be entirely wiped out by tourism and the town will simply become a museum.
- Bama Rush season is back.
- The latest from this very drawn-out lawsuit brought against Taylor Swift by the songwriters of 3LW's "Playas Gon' Play": Swift recently said she did not steal the lyric "haters gonna hate" from the 3LW song (which was a huge 2001 hit) to use in her 2014 song "Shake It Off," but she did once have a T-shirt from Urban Outfitters that said "haters gonna hate."
- And finally, who doesn't love standing on their feet:
So far so good. No one suspects a thing..🐕🐾🐔😅 pic.twitter.com/PBDMqubdqw— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) August 10, 2022