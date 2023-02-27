Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where it's about to get snowy and then slushy. Here's what else is happening:
- NJ.com made a total of 150 phone calls to five essential state helplines to see who actually picks up, and only the health department's COVID hotline and a helpline for rental assistance were answered by a human within five minutes. (The Motor Vehicle Commission, the state's unemployment line and the Treasury Department's ANCHOR hotline didn't answer.)
- The NYPD has identified Marcos Cofresi, a Brooklyn stand-up comedian, as the suspect in a subway shooting that occurred last month when Cofresi and a victim allegedly got in an argument while the comedian was on his way to a gig.
- "They have unique personalities, and they experience regret, remorse and social justice": A Fordham University urban ecologist and rat expert explained why it's ethically thorny to launch a kill-the-rats campaign.
- The U.S. Energy Department has concluded with "low confidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated with a Chinese lab leak.
- Now a year into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, far-right conspiracy theorists are still insisting the war is fake.
- The practice of non-diabetic people using the diabetes drug Ozempic to suppress their appetites and lose a ton of weight sounds like bad news.
- Baseball's new pitch clock is causing chaos.
- More and more, people who drink black coffee are exasperated with flavored latte drinkers holding up the line.
- If today has felt like a Bare Minimum Monday for you, you're not alone.
- "It would be a simple process for the writer from California — look friendly, ask photographers to hang back, approach teenagers to ask them about the heavily processed meat they’re gossiping over. You know, like a pervert would do.": Here's one reporter's quest to see if teens still hang out at the food court in the mall.
- Dry texters, do u.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, solid technique: