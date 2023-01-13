Good Friday afternoon in New York City, the country's second-most bed bug infested city behind Chicago. Here's what's happening:
- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New York state brought in $909 million in total revenue from mobile sports betting in 2022, which was almost double what former Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially projected.
- Under a new law in New Jersey, birth control pills, contraceptive patches and NuvaRings no longer require prescriptions.
- People up and down the Jersey Shore felt the ground shake for about 10 seconds this afternoon, but seismologists saw no recording of an earthquake. (It may have resulted from a sonic boom from a nearby military aircraft, but no one knows for certain.)
- Environmental activists filed a lawsuit against the New York Public Service Commission, which controls public utilities, for letting a Canadian crypto mining company take over an old power plant near Niagara Falls.
- Italian authorities are charging self-proclaimed "major animal activist" Michael Bay for the murder of a homing pigeon — a protected species in Italy — after the bird was allegedly killed by a camera dolly on the set of Bay's 2019 film, 6 Underground.
- If you're among the 1 in 15 Americans who "associate Friday the 13th with ill luck," stay safe out there!
- Meme stonk traders pushed the value of Bed, Bath & Beyond, the nearly bankrupt home goods store, up 263% this week, putting the company on track for a record weekly gain.
- Robbie Knievel, the son of Evil Knievel and a motorcycle-jumping daredevil in his own right, has died at the age of 60.
- M3gan had a lot of good looks that didn't make it into the movie!
