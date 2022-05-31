Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where even the holdouts are putting in their A/C units. Here's what else is happening:
- Rep. Jerry Nadler said he told Rep. Carolyn Maloney that he'd beat her in a primary now that the two share a district, and she said 'No,' so now they're running against each other.
- Emily Gould and her family are searching for a two-bedroom apartment in Bed-Stuy, follow along.
- Port Authority police arrested a New Jersey man last Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into Newark Airport in his carry-on.
- Today we learned that Huge "Vax Daddy" Ma likes working from the Panera Bread in Astoria. His choice!
- A speeding 18-wheeler tipped over on a highway in Pennsylvania and dumped 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler, a.k.a. pink slime, onto the side of the road.
- A 44-year-old Frenchman is underway with his attempt to break the world record of most bungee jumps in a 24-hour period. (The record is 430.)
- People really love the TV show Yellowstone.
- As recently as 3 million years ago, the oceans were patrolled by megalodons, which looked just like great white sharks but were three times bigger.
- This lion in a Chinese zoo looks like he has a mullet, but the zookeepers insist it's his natural hair plus humidity.
- And finally, an agility drill:
