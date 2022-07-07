Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, which Williamsburg's Giglio Feast is back on. Here's what else is happening:
- Blue Hill at Stone Barns, the extremely expensive celebrity chef restaurant in the Hudson Valley that was touted as an exemplar of sustainable farming and impeccable stewardship of all creatures great and small, did not practice what it preached.
- The Papaya King on 86th Street and 3rd Avenue could be razed now that a new developer bought the building.
- Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis into Russia and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
- With the real estate market cooling in many parts of the country, some agents are trying to keep the good times rolling by manifesting harder.
- Black and hispanic investors, who were disproportionately wooed into investing in cryptocurrencies, are now disproportionately at risk of losing all their wealth now that cryptocurrencies are tanking.
- Actor James Caan of The Godfather fame has died at the age of 82.
- People in London are partying in the streets now that Boris Johnson has said he'll resign.
- Thanks to global warming, mold problems are getting worse.
- Adrian Chiles, the man with the world's best attitude, got a temporary tattoo of his favorite soccer team's logo applied backwards by accident, but he likes it!
- Meet Maybellene Hanson and the 14 other children of the Hanson brothers, who are still rockin'.
