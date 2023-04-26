Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Ivana Trump's former townhouse is still on the market (for $26 million). Here's what else is happening:
- The Brooklyn district attorney's office has brought charges against a Midwood-based construction "safety" company after undercover agents caught the firm selling bogus cards signifying that a worker had completed mandatory safety trainings.
- Police said their chase of a guy in a stolen SUV in the Bronx last night ended with multiple collisions, with the suspect ramming into a truck and the driver of an NYPD squad car getting into a crash, as well.
- The New York Times asked a couple dozen people about Adam Sullivan, Gov. Kathy Hochul's mysterious and well-paid political consultant who lives in a Colorado ski town, and few people had anything good to say about him.
- Maybe Citibank should just fully fund Citi Bike?
- ProPublica has a big investigation into the increasingly common practice of very long freight trucks parking for hours outside rail yards, thereby blocking ambulances from crossing the tracks and forcing kids to dangerously climb under, over or through trains.
- Pope Francis has decided to let women vote at the forthcoming Synod of Bishops.
- An ownership group is bidding to get a Major League Baseball team in Salt Lake City, which would likely be a bad idea if the league's goal is to make the sport less white.
- Combining two types of liqueur into one shot is a fancy thing you can do.
