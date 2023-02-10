Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it's warm! Here's what else is happening:
- After a 66-day strike wherein HarperCollins employees demanded a raise in the minimum salary from $45,000 to $50,000 — a figure that's still below what the Economic Policy Institute says is "a living wage" for a single adult in New York City — the union on Thursday night reached an agreement with the publishing giant.
- Former Democratic City Councilmember Ari Kagan's recent switch to the Republican Party has earned him exposure on Fox News, but he's sorely lagging in the fundraising column in his attempt to unseat Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan in November's election — and their newly drawn district doesn't even lean Republican. So why did he make the switch?
- A Long Island sailboat owner broke his wrist and ankle when his boat exploded inside an Islip marina last night.
- New York City's third licensed weed shop is opening on Monday near Union Square.
- Real estate agents aren't thrilled with millennial home-shoppers who bring their know-it-all boomer dads to check out properties.
- The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" flying over Alaska today because it presented a threat to civilian flights, according to the White House.
- Kristen Stewart is playing Susan Sontag in a new biopic that's also going to somehow involve documentary footage of Stewart at the Berlin Film Festival talking about playing Sontag.
- Save your rice water, it's great for cleaning cast iron pans and nourishing your plants.
- Man, "wild" ice skating looks fun.
- And finally, a Border Collie going 37 mph: