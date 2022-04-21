Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where a Queens cop who once bragged about being among the "most corrupt" officers in his precinct is now going to prison for bribery. Here's what else is happening:
- Bronx residents who lost their apartments in the Twin Parks North West fire back in January are still waiting on millions of dollars in promised aid.
- Marcus Martinez, the farrier who's been putting horseshoes on NYPD horses for more than two decades, seems to love it.
- CNN+ is officially over.
- A producer of the movie 8 Mile sold his Tribeca "mini-mansion," which has a sick indoor pool surrounded by marble walls, for $17 million.
- The new trend on TikTok is to give detailed recipes for extremely gross food.
- Major League Baseball is going to start letting teams put sponsor logos on their jerseys.
- Some hockey purists don't like the fact that Anaheim Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras, who plays for a team named after an Emilio Esteves kids movie, is making trick shots.
- They're auctioning off Ruth Bader Ginsburg's stuff.
- Ever notice that you rarely spot Queen Elizabeth in pants?
- Here are some good photographs of Taco Bell interiors.
