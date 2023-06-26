It's a gloomy Monday afternoon in New York City, where the Riverside Park gardening goats are returning for duty.
A team of four goats will arrive on July 7 to the slopes of the park between 119th and 122nd Streets, ready to help maintain the grounds by munching on invasive plants in areas particularly difficult for humans to reach. Happy eating!
Here's what else is happening:
- A pup named Scooter took home the title of “World’s Ugliest Dog” in an annual contest that celebrates imperfections.
- Schools in Newark aren’t running from AI; they’re embracing it by getting a little help from an AI-assisted tutoring bot, to aid in learning as part of a Khan Academy tutoring pilot.
- Meanwhile in NYC, public schools will soon all have front-locking door systems, which will require school safety agents to buzz visitors in, after an intruder incident at a Queens elementary school.
- A Kentucky woman who was visiting El Paso, Texas, fatally shot her Uber driver, who she reportedly thought was kidnapping her after passing signs for Juarez, Mexico, while driving.
- About 200 people aboard an L train were evacuated after the train partially derailed in Canarsie last night.
- What is more authentically New York than spending a lot of money on a place to stay? Luckily, two notoriously expensive hotels — the Plaza and Four Seasons — are making comebacks after closures.
- My Apple products are constantly nudging me about something: I’m told to stand up by my watch, limit my screen time on my phone and adjust the volume of my headphones — which all seem to be a part of Apple’s reckoning with a reality it helped create.
- And finally, a mama's boy (or girl):