Good Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where taxes are not due until Monday (as is the case everywhere). Here's what else is happening:
- The 28-year-old driver who got shot at by officers after fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx back in February is suing the NYPD. (The officer has been indicted by a grand jury for second-degree reckless endangerment; the driver was fined $200 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.)
- New York City's LGBT Community Center, a.k.a. The Center, honored the two philanthropists responsible for helping The Stonewall Inn stay in business during the pandemic.
- More and more, New Yorkers are toting their kids around on the back of e-bikes.
- Venture capitalists are pouring money into efforts to remove carbon from the atmosphere, a move that aggravates some environmentalists who want the focus to be on cutting carbon emissions in the first place.
- The pet bunny boom at the start of the pandemic has given way to a boom in escaped bunnies that have now multiplied in the wild and are causing all kinds of problems.
- The new trend is "coastal grandmother," an aesthetic that involves making big salads by the beach (literally or spiritually).
- If you're looking to make "being hot" your hobby, there's a subreddit for you.
- A cactus saved this man's life.
- Coachella begins tonight; you can watch all of today's biggest stars perform from the desert on YouTube.
- For counter-programming, here's a nearly complete collection of the playlists that the Gap used in its stores from 1992 to 2006, as compiled by a former sales associate from a Gap in Dallas who simply loved the music.
- And finally, being helpful:
Dogs are best friends! ❤️pic.twitter.com/c9EyaSLLmM— Figen (@TheFigen) April 10, 2022