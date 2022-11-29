Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where KPOP is coming to Broadway. Here's what else is happening:
- MTA Chair Janno Lieber on Monday touted the fact that subway crime dropped over the past month after the transit agency pumped more cops into the system.
- After Phantom of the Opera announced it would end its 35-year run on Broadway in February, ticket sales soared, so the producers have decided to keep the show going longer.
- More and more, LED street lights are turning purple, making entire cities look like Virgin America airplane cabins.
- Stock trading volume has dipped over the past week, suggesting that finance bros around the world are watching soccer during the workday.
- Sam Bankman-Fried and his brother are trying to unload the $3.5 million Washington, D.C. townhouse they bought for the purposes of wining and dining lawmakers.
- Down in Georgia, Christmas lights have been up since October.
- Billy McFarland, the mastermind of the Fyre Festival, is out of prison having finished his sentence for fraud, and is now trying to throw another event in the Bahamas called PYRT that he's billing as a "virtual immersive decentralized reality" with some proceeds going to the vendors he stiffed with the Fyre Fest.
- Top Gun: Maverick will return to movie theaters for two weeks around Christmas, ostensibly because people will pay to see it again.
