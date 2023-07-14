It’s Friday afternoon in New York City and landlords are on TikTok claiming rent stabilized apartments are so worn down, it doesn’t make much financial sense to fix them up and put them on the market. But it's hard to tell if that's true.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The MTA is trying out a new decal on subway platforms meant to protect train conductors from being attacked or spit on.
- Burger King is going rogue in other countries. The burger joint briefly sold a “Real Cheeseburger,” which was just 20 slices of American cheese between buns, in Thailand.
- And in Brazil, Burger King rolled out a Barbie pink combo meal.
- While Burger King is corrupting cheeseburgers internationally, here in the U.S., South Korea has imposed its trendy fast food item on us, and we love it.
- The oldest brewery in the United States announced it would be shutting down after 127 years in business.
- A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly selling Robert De Niro’s grandson the fentanyl-laced pills that led to his death earlier this month.
- Other drug news: we still don’t know (and may never know) who brought cocaine into the White House.
- Churches are financially struggling to stay open amid a decline in attendance worsened by the pandemic. Maybe they just need to invite Mayor Eric Adams?
- And finally, hitching a ride: