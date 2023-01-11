Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Bike New York is collecting used bikes to refurbish and give to asylum seekers. Here's what else is happening:
- Hell Gate details the tragic case of Erick Tavira, a Bronx-born musician who suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, sought treatment at a Harlem hospital, was confronted by police, and ultimately wound up on Rikers Island, where he killed himself while left unsupervised last fall.
- Several Brooklyn politicians are accusing the New York State Department of Transportation of stalling on its commitment to put weight sensors on the crumbling BQE in the Brooklyn Heights.
- "It’s just on and on and on and on, the fat cats get fatter and the rest of us crumble. I don’t have one good thing to say.": Curbed went to eavesdrop on some chatter outside the Goldman Sachs office after news broke of 3,200 looming layoffs.
- It appears that the Republicans who now control the House of Representatives have instituted a rule change that once again allows people to smoke inside congressional offices.
- Newly installed Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on her first day banning the use of "Latinx" on official state documents.
- The Miami Heat set an NBA record last night by sinking 40 free throws in a row. (They also won the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point (which came off a last-second free throw.)
- A red-eye Amtrak train from Washington, D.C. to Florida earlier this week got delayed in rural South Carolina so long (29 hours!) that passengers started calling the cops because they thought the train was being hijacked, ultimately prompting the conductor to come on the intercom and assure people that they weren't being held hostage.
- Remote workers whose employers monitor their "productivity" are now doing things like playing animal cam live feeds on their computers to keep their monitors from falling asleep and making their Slack bubbles go blank.
- Norwegian youths are rediscovering old-timey traditional outfits and they look great.
- Here's a handy pronouncer for panettone.
- And finally, keep talkin: