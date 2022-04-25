Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where somebody is probably ordering a skinny margarita whether you like it or not. Here's what else is happening:
- A New York judge has held Donald Trump in contempt of court for not turning over relevant documents for Attorney General Letitia James' fraud investigation, and will fine the former president $10,000 a day until he submits the relevant information.
- Mayor Eric Adams assured CNN's Anderson Cooper last night that he's not reluctant to release the tax returns that he hasn't agreed to release.
- A New York City Department of Correction captain has been arrested for telling a woman he'd invest $40,000 for her and allegedly stealing the money instead.
- Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going to the White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend.
- Audrey Gelman's fake country store will probably be a success.
- Reviews are in for the Funny Girl revival on Broadway, and the verdict seems to be that Beanie Feldstein can't sing.
- More and more, middle-aged people are trying to make the most of their "empty nest" period because at any moment, their adult kids could move back in or they could suffer an injury or illness that dampens the fun.
- Hackers today made out with $3 million worth of NFTs, including some apes.
- The Supreme Court has declined to hear a case about Josh Groban allegedly copying a 1977 Icelandic song with his hit "You Raise Me Up."
- And finally, cat with authority:
calm down kitty!😂😂😍😬😍pic.twitter.com/3fIWn4dBjl— LovePower (@LovePower_page) April 24, 2022