Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City. Here's what else is happening:
- A Queens teenager is recovering after being hit with a stray bullet that flew into her house while she was doing her homework last night.
- An MTA bus driver has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Staten Island man last month.
- Here's a dizzying account of Mayor Eric Adams blaming the news for hyping up the crime spree he himself is constantly hyping up.
- Somebody brought containers with hundreds of cockroaches into an Albany court yesterday and unleashed them inside the courthouse during some kind of altercation.
- Supreme Court clerks are reportedly lawyering up (or having a hard time doing so) as they prepare for the wrath of an investigation into who leaked the Roe draft opinion.
- An armed man who'd previously threatened Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested at 1:50 a.m. outside the judge's house last night.
- Heat waves, which are even deadlier than hurricanes, tornadoes or floods, are going to start getting proper names the way other weather emergencies do.
- The House select committee investigating the January 6th riot might air pre-taped testimony from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during tomorrow night's prime time hearing as a way to get people to watch it.
- Chicken: Is it inflation-proof?
- We told you yesterday that the seaweed shake is the drink of the summer, but actually it's balsamic-and-seltzer. (Or is it the Dirty Shirley?)
- And finally, this critter looks well fed:
Can’t stop watching.. 😛😅 pic.twitter.com/dDpUr66FoE— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 8, 2022