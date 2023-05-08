Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where sunsets are now pushing 8 p.m. Here's what else is happening:
- Commercial rents are spiking in the outer boroughs, disproportionately threatening the people of color who own the small businesses that drove much of the city's pandemic economic recovery while Manhattan's core business districts were ghost towns.
- "I joke that Long Island City is becoming the yuppie Flushing": Grub Street explores the booming (and higher-end) Chinese and pan-Asian food scene along the Queens waterfront.
- The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back in New York City after a brief stint in Westchester, but has now moved venues from Madison Square Garden to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing.
- They've called off the implosion of the former Nabisco cookie factory in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
- New Jersey Devils star and noted on-ice gentleman Jack Hughes got in sort of a fight in last night's playoff win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
- Elizabeth Holmes has relocated to a beachfront community in San Diego, where she's apparently volunteering, raising her two children and doing everything she can to avoid going to prison for the fraud she was found guilty of committing.
- Sum 41 has become another casualty of society.
- Screens at self-checkout counters are now asking you to tip ... someone?
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, he'll figure it out: