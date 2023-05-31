Good Wednesday afternoon New York City, where more students are showing up to school high on weed.
Here’s what else is going on:
- An account that appeared to be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a viral tweet: "This might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on @elonmusk." No, this wasn't actually AOC.
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce his plan to run for president in the 2024 election, pitting himself against his longtime ex-friend Donald Trump in a pull for Republican votes.
- The Black teen who was at the center of a feud over a Citibike with a white Bellevue Hospital nurse spoke out about the incident alongside his mother and sister. The 17-year-old gave his side of the story, with receipts, and said the whole incident is having a huge affect on him.
- New protections are in place for homeless New Yorkers after Mayor Eric Adams enacted a “Homeless Bill of Rights” into law over the weekend. It includes, among other items, an acknowledgement of the right to sleep in outdoor spaces and to be given shelter in spaces that align with gender identity.
- It may not be your allergies that are making it harder to breathe outside this week. Wildfires in Nova Scotia brought haze to the tri-state area which has caused an air quality alert to be in effect for some neighborhoods.
- New York City may not be the Caribbean, but it’s still touting more than two dozen beaches with varying degrees of questionable hygiene. One body of water took the title as the dirtiest in the five boroughs: Douglaston Manor Association’s private beach in Queens.
- Corporate Amazon employees at the Seattle headquarters planned a walkout Wednesday after being fed up with the company’s environmental impact, job cuts and return-to-office policy.
- A Brooklyn fire station opted out of a traditional firehouse dog in favor of Penny, a teacup pig. As the unofficial mascot of Engine Company 239 in Park Slope, Penny the Fire Pig is a celebrity both locally and beyond, boasting an Instagram following of more than 17,000.