- Meet Dana Friedman, a 63-year-old Jewish lawyer who moonlights as a Santa Claus at a remarkable number of events around New York City, many of which he does for free.
- SUNY Purchase has decided to once again require indoor masking in light of the present tripledemic.
- The city parks department confirmed that a dead sperm whale washed up on Rockaway Beach Tuesday.
- Based on the new teaser trailer for "Scream 6," it appears the movie will involve murder on a 2 train.
- At least two people died in a tornado in Louisiana yesterday, and more severe weather — namely, blizzards — is expected to cause more carnage elsewhere in the U.S. in the coming days.
- Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died at the age of 40.
- The rise in young adults living rent-free with their parents has coincided with a rise in young people buying luxury clothing and accessories.
- The redhead and the British "nephew" from "The White Lotus" are rumored to be dating.
- If you've got a big heart and little beanie, you might be gnomecore.
- And finally, sharks all around: