Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the mugginess is almost over. Here's what's happening:
- A Manhattan judge earlier today tossed a lawsuit brought by a correction officers union that was trying to overturn the city's COVID vaccine requirement for jail guards, saying it would be "unconscionable" to expose detainees to unvaccinated guards.
- Amtrak's New York City-to-Burlington train is up and running, though passengers currently have to get off and ride a bus between Saratoga Springs and Albany because of a safety issue with that stretch of the track.
- The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, the country's biggest hot air balloon festival, kicks off in Readington today.
- The Pines Pantry, the only grocery store in the Fire Island Pines, got a fancy spread in the Times style magazine.
- Jazzercise is still vibrant and popular and it's remained so without working much nostalgia into its marketing.
- Fragments of a Chinese rocket are going to crash into Earth at some point tomorrow but astrophysicists think it's unlikely that the debris will hit anyone.
- "I sat around at night drinking too much and reacting to articles and sites given to me by Facebook algorythms [sic]," explained a Virginia cop and convicted Capitol rioter in his plea to get an easier prison sentence.
- Here's your rundown of the new Beyoncé album.
- There's a rumor that Saturday Night Live will end in 2025 because Lorne Michaels allegedly wants to retire when he turns 80 and it doesn't make total sense to keep producing the show without him.
- International travel: It sucks right now!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories emailed to you — sign up here.
- And finally, lfg:
July 28, 2022