Good Thursday afternoon in New York where we take our french fry cut seriously.
A petition to bring back cottage fries at two NYC restaurants, J.G. Melon and Roll N Roaster, was successful. The beloved crinkle-cut potato rounds disappeared from the menu last year due to supply chain issues but are now back and the creator of the petition confirms they can now rest easy.
Here’s what else is happening:
- If you didn't get a chance to see "Cats" during its 18-year Broadway run, you’ll soon be able to catch a reimagined version of the show set in a Harlem drag ball. It’ll be one of the first performances at the new Perelman Performing Arts Center.
- It’s not just the people that make up New York’s diversity, it’s plants too, and they’ll all be celebrated at the High Line for the next four months.
- Xbox is trying to make a major comeback.
- Private security guards for Herald Square, dubbed “Special Patrolmen,” are dishing out tickets to food vendors.
- A rabid gray fox bit multiple people in New York before it was killed last week.
- The morgue manager at Harvard Medical School and his wife are accused of stealing body parts from cadavers and selling them online.
- Peter Luger’s has a word-of-mouth $38 steak sandwich you can order but it's only available at lunchtime, for now at least.
- And finally, here's a cute fox pup to make up for the rabid one: