Welcome back to Late Addition or Early Extra! It's Feb. 23 and we are so, so close to the end of the worst month of the year. Here's what's happening in NYC and the internet:
- There’s been some trouble brewing in local Buy Nothing groups. Buy Nothing started 10 years ago as a local community project and grew into 7,500 groups and 6.5 million members worldwide. Admins and members told Curbed that the overflowing groups and strict rules, combined with Buy Nothing's founders trying to regain control of the network, have led to a lot of drama and, of course, splinter groups.
- Two new “historical” American Girl dolls just dropped: Twin sisters Isabel and Nicki Hoffman from 1999. The release includes “vintage” '90s accessories like inflatable furniture, Tamagotchis and an overwhelming fear of the Y2K bug.
- Mayor Eric Adams posted a weird video of himself taking a cold plunge yesterday. If you’re wondering if he should be doing literally anything else, you’re not alone! A recent poll found that only 37% of those surveyed approved of the mayor’s performance.
- A new crisis team is in place for the upcoming Oscars ceremony. “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” Academy of Motion Pictures CEO Bill Kramer told Time, referring to Will Smith walking onstage and slapping Chris Rock.
- The deadline to file your taxes is around the corner! The City has a great guide on how and where to get free tax prep help in NYC.
- Flushing’s Tangram food hall is still under construction, but a handful of stalls are already open and serving mouthwatering meals. Here are Grub Street’s picks from the open vendors. Keep an eye on this place, it’ll soon be home to a conveyor belt sushi chain.
- Did anyone lose 18 ATMs? They were found in a creek in Washington, D.C.
My group chat recently discussed the fact that cats have two “quiet” modes: Quiet (asleep) and quiet (suspicious). I think this cat checks both boxes.
BONUS: Everyone say hello to Brünnhilde.
Early Addition and Extra Extra have morphed into one this week. They will return to their normal schedules next week.