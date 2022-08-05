Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Aunisty Elliot, a Brooklyn teen who went missing last week, has been found. Here's what else is happening:
- The city's Department of Environmental Protection says the water in New York Harbor is the cleanest it's been since the 19th century, which is good news for the people committed to swimming in it.
- The Queens man who allegedly murdered a Chinese food delivery worker over missing duck sauce with an order fatally shot himself this morning before a scheduled court appearance.
- A sighting of a bloodied woman screaming and being yanked inside the cab of a semi truck in a New Jersey parking lot earlier this week apparently wasn't what it "seemed" — she was bloody because she'd fallen in the back of the truck, and the person pulling her into the cab, who was not a stranger but someone she knew, then took her to get help.
- Russian and American diplomats both acknowledged today that they're in active talks to complete a prisoner swap that would bring Brittney Griner back to the U.S. This comes a day after she was sentenced to 9 years behind bars in Russia.
- An update on last night's lighting strike in a park near the White House: Two of the four people hit by the strike were confirmed dead earlier today.
- The jobs report released this morning showed that all the jobs lost during the pandemic have been regained.
- A West Virginia man who threatened to kill Anthony Fauci has been sentenced to 3 years in prison.
- A debate is raging on TikTok over which is the best kind of noise to chill out to: white noise, brown noise, or pink noise. (Heard together, it's called a Neapolitan noise.)
- The Art Pickle, an installation of an actual McDonald's burger pickle slice that had been thrown onto the ceiling of a New Zealand art museum, has been removed from said ceiling and sold for 10,000 New Zealand dollars.
- It appears Casamigos has dethroned Patrón as the number one tequila mentioned in rap songs.
- In other alcohol news: Put an ice cube in your wine!
- And finally, open the box:
