Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where food carts are getting electrified. Here's what else is happening:
- The mysterious investor and house music enthusiast who won the auction for the Flatiron Building with a bid of $190 million hasn't made the requisite downpayment ... and possibly doesn't have the money at all and just got a little overexcited — or was planted there by a disgruntled current co-owner of the building?
- A Bronx dad is suing the New York Archdiocese and St. Margaret of Cortona, the Bronx Catholic school his special needs daughter attended, accusing them of failing to stop the intense bullying his daughter faced before she attempted to take her own life.
- "At least once a night and often more, I am put in a position where I have to speak to a guest who has decided to undertip": A Brooklyn restaurant manager details the growing scourge of bad tipping.
- The NYPD's latest youth outreach program involves letting kids play drone soccer.
- A Brooklyn woman rescued a dog that was abandoned in a subway station after the pit bull mix's picture was posted on a "Buy Nothing" Instagram page.
- Congrats to new couple Ice Spice and Jordan Poole, who apparently had a fun first date.
- Sea Isle City on the Jersey Shore, looking to crack down on unruly minors, voted this week to set a 10 p.m. curfew for teens under 18.
- Italy's far-right government is trying to ban lab-grown meat as part of an effort to preserve Italian food heritage.
- Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, scientists just created a meatball built with 4,000-year-old woolly mammoth DNA.
- People magazine asked Keanu Reeves when his last "moment of bliss" was, and he responded, "A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together." Sounds lovely!
- New 13-sided shape just dropped.
