Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, and happy 720 to all who celebrate. Here's what's happening:
- About 100 million Americans are currently living in heat wave conditions.
- The MTA's inspector general said today that the transit agency isn't prepared to actually deploy its $350 million flood control system in the event of another hurricane.
- Hell Gate is BACK.
- A blimp had to emergency-land at SUNY Purchase this morning.
- The U.S. Open tennis tournament, unlike Wimbledon, will allow Russian players who haven't publicly decried the invasion of Ukraine to participate in the tournament.
- Employees at HarperCollins publishing, who make an average of $55,000 a year, staged a one-day strike at their Manhattan office today as their union continues negotiations with the company.
- Adults who play Quidditch are now calling it Quadball to distance themselves from J.K. Rowling's transphobia.
- Did Anna Kendrick cause Desus and Mero to break up?
- Robot boats are now sailing the high seas.
- Congratulations to Dublin on getting a subway system.
- "I flew back on a red-eye ... just thinking, I really wish that I just had a little store that sold things with, like, primitive cows on them.": Audrey Gelman dreamed it, and now Audrey Gelman has it.
- Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson are all starring in the new Wes Anderson movie, Asteroid City. If you're an actor and you didn't make that list ... maybe Hollywood's not your town pal.
- And finally, that's no dolphin:
Sharks in Rockaway? How about some proof? Tricia Gahn caught this guy spinning out of the water yesterday on Beach 121st Street while her husband was teaching their son, Timmy, how to surf. Look close. That’s no dolphin. Let’s just say Timmy’s lesson was cut short. pic.twitter.com/H4KPu9Rvl7— Rockaway Times (@Rockawaytimes) July 20, 2022