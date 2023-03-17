Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the green subway goo is back. Here's what else is happening:
- TWU Local 100, the union for most MTA workers, is pushing for state legislation that would legally enable them to strike if their contract negotiations go south.
- People who clamored for apartments and houses with outdoor space at the start of the pandemic have discovered that having a yard is fun for hangin' out but also attracts rats and mosquito-hosting puddles.
- The New York Times profiled Radio Man, a 72-year-old Yonkers man who lives just above the poverty line but has, over the past two decades, become the city's premier "grapher," or professional celebrity autograph-getter.
- The feral goldfish found living in the abandoned hospital now being demolished at Riis Beach were successfully rehomed.
- A two-bedroom, 800-square-foot trailer in Montauk just sold for $3.75 million.
- Cheers to anyone who celebrates a multicultural St. Patrick's Day with a $1,300 pour of Japanese whiskey at this place off the Bowery.
- Vice has a good guide for what to do if you think you're being stalked. (It's far more common than many people think, and most often involves a guy stalking his ex-girlfriend.)
- 'Twas a crazy week for money, huh?
- Some guys are getting surgically formed six packs.
- Taylor Swift released four new recordings of old songs on the occasion of her tour kicking off.
- And finally, the weekend is so close: