It’s Thursday afternoon in New York City and if you have a bike locked up on a public rack, you better check on it.
The Department of Transportation announced an initiative to remove bikes that have been reported abandoned if they’re not claimed within seven days of being flagged.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Taylor Swift has reportedly raked up $3,000 in fines from the NYC Department of Sanitation for not properly maintaining the sidewalk in front of her Tribeca townhouse.
- A long-term preventive strategy by the NYPD to fight gun violence involves summer employment for at-risk youth.
- Mayor Eric Adams seems to have lied about carrying around a photo of a fallen NYPD officer in his wallet for more than 30 years, according to a new report in the NYT. The man loves a good story, even if it’s fudged a bit! On Thursday, Adams' office issued a lengthy defense of his friendship with the fallen officer.
- Some of the country’s major truck manufacturing companies will be churning out cleaner, electric big rigs to comply with California’s plan to ban sales of new diesel trucks by 2036, a deal that could extend the move toward electric trucks to other states as well.
- Domenic Broccoli, a Bronx man who owns several IHOP restaurants throughout the borough, really wants to open a colonial-themed version of the pancake eatery in upstate New York, but he's locked in an intense battle with a local history-loving group over how best to handle the potential Revolutionary War history at the site of the proposed restaurant.
- A Department of Transportation truck exploded on a Queens street yesterday and investigators are trying to figure out why.
- Coffee shops are out, weed co-working spaces are in. NYC’s first, BYOW cannabis co-working space is open for business.
- And finally, a star farmhand: