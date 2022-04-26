Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where you just need to tip 20% no matter what, don't overthink it. Here's what else is happening:
- Central Park designer Frederick Law Olmsted would've turned 200 today.
- Good on Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks for taking parental leave.
- Taylor Swift fans are trying to pay NYU seniors $500 for their graduation ceremony tickets in order to see the former NYC cultural ambassador's commencement address.
- Film Forum employees are in the process of unionizing with the United Auto Workers, which also represents employees at BAM, Lincoln Center and other theaters.
- Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19.
- St. Peter's University in Jersey City has been taking in millions of dollars in donations — and selling loads of merch — ever since the men's basketball team had their epic March Madness run.
- Emanuel Leutze apparently painted a mini version of "Washington Crossing the Delaware" that used to hang in the White House, and it's now being auctioned off. (It's expected to go for at least $15 million.)
- Actor Josh Charles was asked in an interview if getting a new Aaron Sorkin script was like "Christmas morning" and he said, "No, not really."
- "I came to New York on a boat, on the Bremen, the same ship that brought Siegfried and Roy the year before. But they stayed and became magicians and moved to Las Vegas." Here's Werner Herzog on the first time he came to New York, and a lot of other things.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, not a cat, but equally agile:
getting pretty good at this game pic.twitter.com/Cs1Wnms99i— Daddy Needs His Followbacks (@ULTIMATEWHYBOY) April 25, 2022