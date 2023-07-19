It's Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where this weekend is your last chance to attend Bodypainting Day.
The event was started by Addy Golub 10 years ago, and features artists painting attendees' nude bodies in a public space. This Sunday's event will be the last one of its kind, and will be held at Union Square Park's North Plaza from noon to 4 p.m.
Here's what else is happening:
- Speaking of annual events: One guy treks to Death Valley every year to run a mile in a Darth Vader costume. This year, he did it while the temperature reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit.
- After six years of a $2.75 subway or bus ride, the MTA Board voted to increase the fare to $2.90 per trip beginning in August.
- In other transit news: A boat struck the Brooklyn Bridge this morning and caused some damage.
- Rockaway Beach, the city's most dangerous beach, is not only dealing with a shortage of lifeguards, but also a lack of chiefs or lieutenants to patrol the waters, The City reported.
- New labels for products that have cybersecurity protections are coming, the White House announced yesterday.
- The cheapest apartment for sale in NYC right now, according to StreetEasy, happens to be a pretty cute Queens co-op that's going for $80,000.
- I want to take this billboard to small claims court.
- Do you love your friends enough to stalk them? That's what everyone is using Apple's "Find My" app feature for on iPhones. Mostly for safety reasons, but also to be nosy.
- And finally, hire Flaco as NYC's rat czar: