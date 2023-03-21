Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where they're gonna give 9th Avenue a wider sidewalk. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City has reached a settlement agreement to pay $36,000 to a Queens resident who was arrested and detained at the start of the pandemic for attempting to photograph Department of Homeless Service officers who weren't wearing face masks.
- A Brooklyn mom is suing Brookdale Hospital and the city's Administration for Child Services for allegedly drug testing her without her knowledge while she was there to deliver her son and then hounding her about whether she posed a safety concern to her newborn and older children.
- Two major auto part shops in New York City have at least begun removing illegal license plate covers from their shelves after the city's Law Department sent them warning letters last month.
- Police in Elizabeth, N.J. shot two pitbulls today after responding to a dog fight in someone's home that resulted in three women getting bitten.
- DeCamp Bus Lines — a family-run company that's been transporting people in New Jersey for 150 years, going back to stagecoach days — is ending its commuter bus service into Manhattan after the pandemic caused demand to plummet.
- March, the month when non-basketball fans pay a little attention to the sport, is also a big month for tall people getting asked if they played.
- More and more, Zoomers are trying to become landlords.
- Simply don't steal the cutlery out of the office kitchen.
- R.I.P. Eastbay catalogues.
