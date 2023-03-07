Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where commuting on the subway is also chaotic. Here's what else is happening:
- Some DUMBO residents don't like the new cruise ship-looking 26-story condo tower in their neighborhood.
- "We are putting out proposals not proposed before": Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has some ideas for reducing the amount of sidewalk scaffolding in the city, including low-interest loans for landlords to quickly make repairs, and the use of drones for conduction quicker inspections.
- There's finally enough snow to ski in upstate New York.
- The city is giving away 3,500 free trees in April as part of an Earth Month celebration.
- Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for Congress as a Democrat, seeking to fill the California seat being vacated by Rep. Adam Schiff, who's running for outgoing Sen. Diane Feinstein's position.
- After months of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's publicity tour, they're now polling lower than Prince Andrew among Americans.
- Meet James "Jimmy" Chilimigras, a 15-year-old Mississippi teen who already has a masters degree in accounting from an online university and now has his sights set on law school.
- The CDC reports that teen girls now smoke more weed than teen boys.
- Yes, bees have culture.
