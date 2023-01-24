Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, not to be confused with Denver, Nashville or Seattle. Here's what else is happening:

  • The Empire State Building got a $165 million makeover, complete with new uniforms for the staff.
  • "People are willing to come into government if there is a vision and goal everyone is working toward. What are you working toward?": City workers told Curbed that Mayor Eric Adams' lack of a clear vision, combined with low pay and inflexibility about working remotely, is why so many city agencies have huge job vacancy rates.
  • Since September, more than a dozen city workers who were initially fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten a judge to reinstate them.
  • 3M said it's cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs because fewer people want to buy Post-It notes or Scotch tape.
  • Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of Sesame Street, has died at the age of 93.
  • Juan Carrito, a brown bear who became famous in Italy for wandering into mountain towns east of Rome, died yesterday after being hit by a car.
  • Researchers at N.C. State and East Carolina University found that people have more intense orgasms when they're stoned.
  • Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after nearly two decades.
  • Water got you bored? Put a sprig of rosemary in there!
  • People love Blåhaj, the stuffed shark toy they sell at IKEA.
  • And finally, ciao Juan: