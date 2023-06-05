It’s Monday in New York City, where hundreds of thousands of people lost their internet connection for at least a couple of hours this morning.
Here's what else is going on:
- Police stepped aside as Brownsville residents responded to 911 calls for five days in April.
- It takes the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) an average of more than 400 days to re-occupy a vacant apartment.
- Three teenagers were arrested upstate for allegedly illegally hunting a swan named Faye and then eating her.
- Pet rats, skateboarding, gang activity: Mayor Eric Adams has a story for everything. But it’s hard to tell sometimes what’s factual or not.
- Also, Rep. Jamaal Bowman doesn’t think the mayor is the hip-hop mayor he says he is.
- Here's an updated list of places you can have a drink by the pool without ever leaving the city.
- Hundreds of journalists for Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, walked off the job today.
