It's Monday afternoon in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams has "spoken with the owner of the team" about getting Kyrie Irving back on the court at Brooklyn Nets home games. Here's what else is happening:
- New York is lifting its indoor masking mandates next week in all but these six locations: subways and buses, medical facilities, Broadway theaters, jails and prisons, homeless shelters and any private businesses that choose to keep mandates in place.
- In New York City public schools, which will also see mask mandates dissolve next week, vaccination rates vary drastically by income. The district that includes the Upper East Side and Tribeca recorded an 80% vaccination rate. But in the district that includes Brownsville and parts of East New York, only 38% of students received at least one shot.
- FIFA is banning Russia from participating in World Cup qualifying matches.
- Over at Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani protested the invasion of Ukraine by sending models down the runway without music.
- It has been confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian dubbed versions of Paddington and Paddington 2.
- Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said that Ukrainians are using his song "We're Not Gonna Take It" as a battle hymn of the resistance, and he's honored.
- The Cut has a fascinating and complicated piece about the rise of Black female gun ownership.
- And finally, weeee:
Wondering how does this species survive in the wild.. pic.twitter.com/p64xFrh08b— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 27, 2022