Good Thursday afternoon in New York City where it's time to learn what's compostable or not. Here's what else is happening:
- El Toro, Six Flags’ flagship wooden roller-coaster in New Jersey, is reopening 10 months after it closed due to a malfunction that injured 14 riders.
- Asking workers to return to the office doesn’t seem to be working for Google, so they’re resorting to threats while Salesforce is turning to charity donations.
- George Santos went on a random Twitter tirade against ‘drag nuns.’
- More sharks are appearing near NYC's shores, but fear not: A study out of California shows sharks and humans can safely swim pretty close together.
- Those increase in shark sightings is likely due to climate change, but some people in New Jersey don’t want students to learn about it.
- It’s been an unusual week for pet adoption events in NYC, with a stolen kitten at one and a Queens family’s lost dog turning up at another.
- A Walk of Fame star was unveiled in honor of Tupac Shakur, just ahead of what would’ve been the rapper’s 52nd birthday.
- And finally, friends or fur scratcher?