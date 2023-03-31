Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Manhattan's population went up last year. Here's what else is happening:
- Non-rent-regulated tenants in two East Village buildings (that also contain regulated units) say their new landlord — a big real estate investment firm split between New York and London — is trying to push them out by raising the rent 25%.
- Give subways a smoking car, why not?
- This woman really tested the boundaries of subway etiquette by going on the train with a massive backpack containing a 52-pound dog.
- The QAnon Shaman made famous by his role in the Capitol riot is getting out of prison early.
- Italians are mad that Americans living in Italy during World War II were the ones who supposedly invented carbonara.
- Amy Jo Johnson, the actor who played the Pink Ranger in the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" series, is writing a new Power Rangers comic book series.
- Contrary to what one study previously told us, moderate alcohol consumption won't make you live longer, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
- George Foreman will always be an icon for reinventing the panini press as a way to cook sausages.
- Name a more disgusting duo.
- And finally, that's one place to park it: