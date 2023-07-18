It turned out to be a rainy Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where we are getting ranked yet again. This time, on how expensive our neighborhoods are.
PropertyShark’s new “Top 50 Most Expensive Neighborhoods” list came out today and I’ll let you play a little guessing game to figure out which one took first place.
Just kidding, it's Hudson Yards.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Cruise lines are trying to appeal to first-time cruisers, and shed their “corny” reputation, amid higher airfares and pricey hotels.
- Five subway lines will see increased service starting next month thanks to funds secured in the state’s new budget.
- VanMoof, maker of those sleek, cool e-bikes you’ve probably seen on city streets, is bankrupt, the company told staff in an email.
- TikTok users helped take down a former New Jersey Orthodox Jewish rabbi who used the app to scam women in NYC.
- Delmonico’s,one of NYC’s oldest restaurants, is returning. The steakhouse has been closed since the pandemic, but is now taking reservations for when it reopens in September.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer proposed legislation last week to declassify as many Pentagon records related to unidentified foreign objects as possible.
- A Brooklyn start-up that produces a gel to stop bleeding fast just got approval from the Food and Drug Administration for their product to be used on humans.
- And finally, penguin chick check-up: