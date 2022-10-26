Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Park Avenue is the new Miami. Here's what else is happening:
- Several transit riders with disabilities have filed a class-action lawsuit against the MTA to try to force the agency to fix the dangerous gap between subway platforms and train car entrances.
- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has acknowledged that he's once again being investigated by federal prosecutors, more than four years after being indicted and then acquitted in a previous corruption case.
- A musical based on the 1977 Martin Scorsese movie, New York, New York, is coming to Broadway next year.
- Police say a jogger is in critical condition after getting hit by a cyclist while jogging in Central Park this morning.
- "In the seventies, it was Soho. In the eighties, the East Village. In the nineties, it will be Williamsburg.": Curbed dug up this New York magazine classic from 1992 about the early days of gentrification and Berlin-on-the-East River club life in Williamsburg.
- When legal cannabis shops really get up and running in New York City, what will happen to the bicycle weed couriers?
- Ron Smith, a Florida attorney who spent much of the past decade challenging the state's law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets, has died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing a helmet. He was 66.
- Prince Andrew is apparently still eligible to be a "stand-in" for King Charles in case the king gets sick or can't make it an event for some reason.
- IPAs are cringe now that hazebois ruined the game.
